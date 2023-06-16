Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release: A Romantic Comedy-Drama Set to Release on OTT in August 2023

The highly anticipated film, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," is all set to capture the hearts of audiences with its unique storyline and talented cast. Directed by Laxman Utekar, known for his notable works like "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi," this Hindi language film promises to deliver a delightful blend of romance, comedy, and drama.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, accompanied by a stellar ensemble cast, including Inaamulhaq, Srishti Rindani, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Kanupriya Pandit, Sharib Hashmi, Himanshu Malik, and Siddhant Mishra. With such a talented lineup, audiences can expect brilliant performances that bring the characters to life.

"Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" revolves around the lives of Kapil Dubey (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya Chawla Dubey (Sara Ali Khan), a couple facing the ups and downs of a modern-day relationship. The film takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride filled with laughter, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Under the production banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, this romantic comedy-drama has been eagerly awaited by fans. Although the official release date has not been announced yet, sources indicate that "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is scheduled for an OTT release in August 2023. Jio Cinema has been announced as the streaming partner, ensuring a wide reach for the film among digital viewers.

The runtime of "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is expected to be around 132 minutes, providing ample time for audiences to immerse themselves in the captivating storyline. The film's director of photography is Raghav Ramadoss, who has previously worked on acclaimed projects, adding visual finesse to the narrative. Manish Pradhan has taken charge of editing, ensuring a seamless flow of events on screen.

Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande serve as the producers of this exciting venture, while the screenplay has been penned by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan. The film's music, composed by Sandeep Shirodkar, is anticipated to be a perfect accompaniment to the engaging narrative, setting the right mood for each scene.

The movie has been shot entirely in India, showcasing picturesque locations that add charm and authenticity to the storytelling. The production company, Maddock Films, known for delivering successful films in the past, has once again teamed up with Jio Studios to present this refreshing tale to the audience.

As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build around "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." The film's budget has not been officially disclosed, but industry reports suggest an estimated budget of around 40 crore. Judging by the trailer's positive response, the film is expected to garner a significant box office collection, given its promising cast and captivating storyline.

Vicky Kaushal shines as Kapil Dubey, a charming and relatable protagonist, while Sara Ali Khan brings her infectious energy to the character of Somya Chawla Dubey. Their on-screen chemistry promises to be a treat for fans, as they navigate the complexities of modern relationships with humor and authenticity.