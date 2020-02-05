Erosion takes severe turn in Chabua

Erosion of Brahmaputra River along with Dibru has caused terror at the Tengabari, Morigaon, Ranamala and many other villages of the own panchayat of CM Sarbananda Sonowal in Chabua region.

As per reports, the Water Resource Department of Assam had taken a scheme of Rs 5 crore to build the embankment 3 months ago, but no initiative has been taken by the department to build or repair the embankment.

But as the monsoon comes, the Brahmaputra and the Dibru River take a frightful turn in various regions of Chabua. Due to the negligence of the Water Resource Department of Assam, the locals of the region have to face a terrible situation.

It may be stated that erosion has been continuing in the region for the years. Earlier, more than 50 houses of the families have been eroded by the Brahmaputra and Dibru River.

Now the victims have been living in fear of losing their lives and property.