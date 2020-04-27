Evaluation of Answer Scripts of HSLC Completed: SEBA

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is preparing for the declaration of HSLC results amid lockdown. The answers scripts have been brought to SEBA headquarter in Guwahati from different districts.

On Monday, answer scripts from Margherita, Tinsukia, and Hailakandi have been brought to the SEBA office by two ASTC bus and winger.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, SEBA Chairman said that they are all set to declare the results of HSLC. “We are trying to declare the results as soon as the lockdown will be withdrawn. Evaluation of answer scripts has been completed and it has been brought to the board office in a phased manner. We are bringing the answer scripts from different districts so that we could complete the other works as well. The paper works are almost done but there is some online work which is yet to be completed,” the Chairman said.

He further stated that the board is trying to declare the results on time but it depends on the lockdown. He also said that it depends on the lockdown process whether it will be declared in May or June.