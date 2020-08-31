Top StoriesNational

Ex AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Arrested By ED

By Pratidin Bureau
Suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case related to the Delhi riots which took place on February 24-25 this year.

The ED has secured six days of custodial remand of Tahir Hussain.

According to the ED officials, Hussain was brought to ED’s headquarters in South Delhi from Tihar Jail for questioning. His relations with Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad is also to be investigated.

“Investigation conducted under PMLA has revealed that companies owned/controlled by Tahir Hussain and his relatives transferred huge amounts of money to dubious entities/entry operators which was returned by them in cash. The cash received by Tahir Hussain through entry operators was used to fuel the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots,” the ED told India Today.

Hussain was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 for his role in money laundering and funding the anti-CAA protests and organizing communal riots in Northeast Delhi.

