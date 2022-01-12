Ex ACA Secretary Pradeep Burahohain Sent To Judicial Custody

Former Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary Pradeep Buragohain was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Notably, he had been arrested on December 16 on charges of embezzling funds to the tune of ₹50 crores.

Acting on a case filed against him by the Chief Executive Officer of ACA, Pritam Mahanta, the Fatashil Police had arrested Mr. Buragohain. He was arrested from Tingkhang and brought to the Fatashil Police Station.

He had allegedly misappropriated BCCI funds for developmental works in and around the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. He was also accused to have paid for familial expenses from the accounts of the state cricket association.

