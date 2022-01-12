Ex ACA Secretary Pradeep Burahohain Sent To Judicial Custody

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Former ACA Secretary Pradeep Buragohain

Former Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary Pradeep Buragohain was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Notably, he had been arrested on December 16 on charges of embezzling funds to the tune of ₹50 crores.

Acting on a case filed against him by the Chief Executive Officer of ACA, Pritam Mahanta, the Fatashil Police had arrested Mr. Buragohain. He was arrested from Tingkhang and brought to the Fatashil Police Station.

Related News

Assam: 3,274 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 6.56 %

Centre Appoint Dr. S Somanath As New Chairman Of ISRO

Punjab Security Breach: Assam CM Sarma Calls For Arrest Of…

Assam: 11 Cattle, Buffaloes Recovered, 8 Held For Smuggling

He had allegedly misappropriated BCCI funds for developmental works in and around the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. He was also accused to have paid for familial expenses from the accounts of the state cricket association.

ALSO READ: Centre Appoint Dr. S Somanath As New Chairman Of ISRO

You might also like
Assam

Whitefly infestation giving Assam farmers sleepless nights

Assam

Man drowns in Aai River

Top Stories

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar Arrives In India

Assam

Hotel owner provides free meal to soldiers in Assam

Assam

Assam: 207 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.56 %

Top Stories

US To Lift Travel Ban for Fully Vaccinated Passengers from November