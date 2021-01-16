Ex-BARC CEO Hospitalized, On Oxygen Support

Former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Das Gupta, who was arrested in the alleged Television Rating Point (TRP) scam, has been hospitalized in a Mumbai based hospital early Saturday.

As per reports, Dasgupta is suffering from diabetes and was rushed to the hospital from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai after his blood sugar levels spiked on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

The ex-BARC CEO is currently on oxygen support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

On December 24 last year, Dasgupta was arrested for his alleged involvement in the TRP rigging scam by the Mumbai police. His bail was rejected earlier this month by a Mumbai court saying that he played a vital role in the scam.

Earlier yesterday, over 500-pages of Whatsapp chat messages between Republic TV CEO Arnab Goswami and the former BARC CEO was allegedly leaked by the Mumbai police. It reveals damning information related to Goswami’s proximity with the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) and members of the ruling BJP government, his efforts to manipulate TRPs in his channel’s favour and seek help from the government.