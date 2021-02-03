Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Swami Om No More

Swami Om, who rose to fame after his controversial stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 10, died on Wednesday due to a paralytic attack. He was 63 and breathed his last at his residence in Ghaziabad.

The self-proclaimed Godman had tested positive for coronavirus three months ago. He suffered a paralysis attack a few days ago after which his health deteriorated.

His last rites were performed today at 1.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi.

The makers of Bigg Boss 10 had evicted him after he threw urine on housemate Bani J.