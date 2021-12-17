Ex GU Registrar Mahesh Bhuyan No More

Renowned academician Mahesh Ch Bhuyan on Friday left for heavenly abode at his residence in Guwahati.

A resident of Guwahati’s Gitanagar area, Mahesh Bhuyan was a professor at Cotton University’s Chemistry department. He had also served as the registrar of Gauhati University (GU).

Reportedly suffering from various ailments for the past few days, Mr. Bhuyan today breathed his last at around 5 am in morning.

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu was present at Cotton University to pay his last respects. He also wrote about it on Twitter.

