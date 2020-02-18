Ex-police commissioner lifts the veil on Sheena Bora murder case

Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Rakesh Maria has made sensational claims in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. In his memoir ‘Let Me Say It Now’, Maria claimed that his successor Ahmed Javed knew Sheena Bora’s murder case accused Indrani and Peter Mukerjea socially.

“Was there a deliberate attempt to discredit the probe by spreading the falsehood that I knew the Mukerjeas socially? I had categorically denied it, but the atmosphere of suspicion persisted,” Maria wrote while mentioning about Javed knowing Mukerjeas ‘socially’.

Maria investigated high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and headed probe in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

It may be mentioned here that Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015 in the Sheena Bora murder case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main accused. Sheena Bora, 24, was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship. The killing came to light in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamwar Rai, who had helped them dispose of the body, was arrested in another case. Rai later turned an approver in the case.