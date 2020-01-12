Ex-student leader arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Ex-student leader arrested
A former student leader has been arrested from Sivasagar. Identified as Yunos Tamuli, the student leader was arrested by a team of Crime Branch of Assam Police on Saturday.

According to reports, the team of Crime Branch that went to Sivasagar from Guwahati arrested Yunos after interrogating him at the Sivasagar Police Station on Saturday evening. He was also a reporter of a web portal.

However, the reason behind his arrest is yet to be ascertained. The locals suspected that Yunos was arrested for his active participation in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the district.

