Excise Department distributes sanitizers to forefront warriors

The Assam Excise Department in collaboration with several manufacturing/bottling plants in the state has developed personal hand sanitizers to help citizens tide over the crisis of acute shortage of sanitisers.

The department also decided to hand over such bottles of sanitizers to the frontline workers in the fields of media, relief work distribution personnel, important and emergency government agencies and offices which are constantly working & involved in this battle of mankind to protect the state from COVID-19.

“The protection of the forefront warriors in this battle is one of the highest priorities and this humble effort and contribution of the Department can be a lifesaver to our warriors”, said state Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

The below-mentioned bottling plants were advice by the Minister with a discussion with the Commissioner of Excise, Assam to produce hand sanitizer by following WHO guidelines.

M/s. Centenary Distilleries & Bottling Plant, Boragaon, Guwahati, Kamrup(M).

M/s. Associates Alcohol and Beverage Company, Garmur, Jorhat.

M/s. Surma Distillery Pvt.Ltd. ,Silchar, Cachar.

M/s. Brahmaputra BiochemPvt. Ltd. Chhaygaon, Kamrup.

M/s. Radiant Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. Khatkhati, Karbi-Anglong.

M/s. Pragati Liquor Industries, Changsari, Kamrup.

M/s. Rooby Spirit. Pvt. Ltd, Panikhaity, Kamrup (M).

M/s. Aroma India Pvt. Ltd. Amingaon, Kamrup.

M/s. Spey Bottlers. Pvt. Ltd. Azara, Kamrup (M).

M/s. North East Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., Khanapara, Kamrup (M).

M/s Seven Sister Trade & Distilleries (P) Ltd, EPIP, Amingaon, Kamrup.

“The manufacturing/bottling plants were directed to produce high-quality hand sanitizer (ENA based) on WHO-recommended formulation containing pure ENA, glycerine & other permitted chemical contents which are considered to be a first-hand weapon to tackle the infection of COVID-19 and to help the citizens to remain safe & protected from the same”, said Sailendra Pandey, PRO to the Minister of Excise.

The manufacturing/bottling plants were directed to produce 2,40,000 (two lakh forty thousand) litres of hand sanitizers packed in bottles of different sizes to supply to the National Health Mission, Assam & Assam Police at a very marginal & cost-effective rate of Rs. 180/- per litre, the commercial market value of which stands at Rs.3,000/- per litre.

The total combined quantity of such hand sanitizer delivered to the National Health Mission, Assam and Assam Police till date stands at 2,14,908 (two lakh fourteen thousand nine hundred & eight) litres.