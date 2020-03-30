Excise Department to produce 5 crore hand sanitizer bottles

Assam Excise Department will produce as many as 5 crore bottles 200 ml of hand sanitizers to fulfill the demand of the Assam Health Department. The hand sanitizers will be produced in the liquor manufacturing factories in the State.

The decision was taken after a series of discussions between Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya and the Excise Commissioner. More than 5 lakh litres of hand sanitizers will be supplied free of cost as part of the CSR activities by liquor companies of Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the will be produced according to the guidelines set up by WHO, Essential Commodities Act and Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940. As of Monday, 11 companies have started producing the sanitizers in Assam.