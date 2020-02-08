EXIT Poll: Kejriwal-led AAP to come back to power in Delhi

Times Now-IPSOS
AAP: 44 seats.
BJP: 26 seats.
Congress: 0 seat.
NewsX-Pollstrat
AAP: 50-56 seats.
BJP: 10-14 seats.
Congress: 0 seat.
Republic TV-Jan ki Baat
AAP: 48-61 seats.
BJP: 9-21 seats.
Congress: 0-1 seat.
VDP Associates exit poll on Vote share projection
AAP: 48%
BJP: 40%
Congress: 6%
Others: 6%
Seat share forecast
AAP: 44-52 seats.
BJP: 18-26 seats.
NewsX-Neta exit poll
AAP : 53-57 seats.
BJP: 11-17 seats.
Congress: 0-2 seats.
ABP News-CVoter exit poll:
AAP : 49-63 seats.
BJP: 5-19 seats.
Congress: 0-4 seats.
It is to be noted that these are early exit poll numbers and could change as the day progresses based on total voter turnout across Delhi and in various constituencies.