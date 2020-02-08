EXIT Poll: Kejriwal-led AAP to come back to power in Delhi

Times Now-IPSOS

AAP: 44 seats.

BJP: 26 seats.

Congress: 0 seat.

NewsX-Pollstrat

AAP: 50-56 seats.

BJP: 10-14 seats.

Congress: 0 seat.

Republic TV-Jan ki Baat

AAP: 48-61 seats.

BJP: 9-21 seats.

Congress: 0-1 seat.

VDP Associates exit poll on Vote share projection

AAP: 48%

BJP: 40%

Congress: 6%

Others: 6%

Seat share forecast

AAP: 44-52 seats.

BJP: 18-26 seats.

NewsX-Neta exit poll

AAP : 53-57 seats.

BJP: 11-17 seats.

Congress: 0-2 seats.

ABP News-CVoter exit poll:

AAP : 49-63 seats.

BJP: 5-19 seats.

Congress: 0-4 seats.

It is to be noted that these are early exit poll numbers and could change as the day progresses based on total voter turnout across Delhi and in various constituencies.