Exit Polls Predict BJP- Led Alliance Likely To Retain Assam

Ahead of the assembly election results in Assam on May 2, exit polls conducted nationwide reflected the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition’s victory for the second time on Thursday.

However, the figures also showed that BJP and its allies will return to power in Assam after a neck-to-neck fight with Congress and its grand alliance.

According to the exit polls of Pratidin Time, BJP+ allies are expected to win in 67+5 seats, Congress + allies are expected to get 59+5 and others will get around 4 seats.

The exit polls have been conducted by private firms and media organisations such as Today’s Chanakya, ABP-Cvoter, India Today-Axis, Times Now- CVoter, and Republic-C Voter.

The majority mark in the 126-member Assembly is 64.

ABP – CVoter Exit Poll has predicted that BJP+ will get between 58-71, followed by Congress between 53-66, and others up to 5 seats.

Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll survey showed that BJP might emerge as the single-largest party and the NDA is likely to fetch between 70 + 9, Congress 56+9, and Others with +3.

India Today-Axis My India poll survey projected that BJP should get at least between 75-85, Congress to get between 40-50, and others may get between 1 to 4 seats.

As per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll, “the party-wise projections is- BJP (60-66 seats), Congress (26-28 seats), AGP (10-14), AIUDF (11-13), BPF (5-7), UPPL (3-5) and Others (1-3). Barring AGP, AIUDF and BPF, all other parties are bagging more seats in contrast to the previous election. With BJP set to be the single-largest party, the NDA is projected to win 44.25% of the votes, while the Congress-led Mahajot (UPA) is projected to win 39.65% of the votes. The other political parties are likely to get 16.10% vote share”.

According to the Times Now C-Voter survey, the BJP-led NDA is expected to bag between 53 to 66 seats and form a government with just two seats above the halfway mark. The UPA, on the other hand, is projected to win between 58-71 seats.

Assam went to the polls in three phases from March 27 to April 6 to elect the 15th legislative assembly.

The state recorded an overall voter turnout of 82.04 per cent.

The ruling party has contested 92 seats in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad, which has contested 26 seats, and United People’s Party -Liberal with eight seats. In the opposition grand alliance, Congress has contested 94 seats, whereas All India United Democratic Front has contested 14, three left parties, a new regional party, and Bodaland People’s Front