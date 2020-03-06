EntertainmentRegional

Fagun festival from tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
The City is getting ready to host its most awaited calendar event — the Fagun festival 2020 — coinciding with the two-day religious, cultural, spring festival Holi at Machkhuwa ghat, Guwahati from March 7 to 8.

The festival is being organised by V Assam, an infotainment portal from Guwahati.

Open from 10 am to 9 pm every day, the festival will have products made by ethnic tribes and women self-help group members, eco-friendly items, handicrafts, consumer durables, food items, etc.

Debates, poetry sessions, orchestra, games, special play areas for children, food court are the other attractions at the two-day fair-cum-festival.

“This festival is organised not only to promote trade and commerce but also make this stunning area a holiday destination during the year-end season,” said the organisers.

