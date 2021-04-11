Top StoriesRegional

Fake Aadhaar Card Racket Busted In Dibrugarh, 3 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
Three persons have been arrested by Dibrugarh Police on Sunday for allegedly making fake Aadhaar cards for Rs.300 in the city’s Paltan Bazaar area.

As per reports, the suspects have been identified as 29-year-old Dipen Doley, 27-year-old Bitupan Deori, and 30-year-old Aibi Deori of Lakhimpur.

According to police information the suspects were operating the fake Aadhaar card centre from the residence of one Atiqur Rahman.

Moreover, three more persons have been detained for investigation as well.

Besides, the suspected involved, the police recovered desktops, laptops, Aadhar forms, cash worth Rs 5000, and a four-wheeler bearing the registration number AR 01M 8130.

The investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

