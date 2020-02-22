Fake note seized in Barpeta

Fake note seized in Barpeta
Barpeta police seized Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) worth over one lakh of rupees from two people on NH-31 at Barpeta Road on Friday night.

According to reports, the police seized a bundle of Rs. 1.20 lakhs and detained both the person. They were identified as Habibar Rahman and Sahidul Islam. The police also seized the vehicle (AS-15-P-8097) they were travelling in.

“We are currently investigating the matter,” said a police official. It is alleged that an FICN racket has been running in Barpeta district for long.

