Fancy Bazar to remain closed for 3 days

Kamrup Chamber Of Commerce on Wednesday evening decided to shut down some of the business establishments in Fancy Bazar area in Guwahati, with immediate effect for the next three days. The decision was taken as a measure “for the safety of the society and sanitization purpose.”

The area, where the business establishments and offices will remain close for three days are: TRP Road, KEDAR Road, MG Road, HB Road, Chamber Road, MS Road, MM Road, SRCB Road & all internal roads connected to these roads.

The Chamber of Commerce also said that self check-up should be done of all the people living in this area asked the labours of the area to stay at their own homes and not to come to the market for work now tonight itself.