Farm Bills: Haryana Farmers To Block Highways As Protest

As part of the protest against the central government’s refusal to withdraw contentious farm sector bills, the Haryana wing of farmer’s organization Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has said it would be blocking all major highways in the state for three hours from 12PM to 3PM on Sunday.

According to the Haryana BKU chief, they plan to stop traffic at the Yamunanagar toll plaza, the Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar road, Kurukshetra- Pehowa Road, Kurukshetra-Kirmach Road, Ambala-Hisar Road and Shahbad-Panchkula Road.

BKU urged its members to block all major highways and continue protest outside the Ambala deputy commissioner’s office.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij appealed to the farmers to not block national highways and allow ambulances to reach hospitals amid the pandemic.

Widespread protests across various states erupted including Punjab and several more planned over the course of the coming week.

Opposition parties as well BJP’s oldest ally Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal who recently resigned as a Union Minister, said their appeals to the Prime Minister Modi to listen to the concerns raised by the farmers have been ignored.

The Prime Minister has accused opposition parties of spreading ‘misinformation and lies’.