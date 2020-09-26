Farm Bills Protest: 70 RLD Workers Booked

Seventy Rashtriya Lok Dal workers and leaders, including its district president, were booked for holding a protest against new farm bills without permission from the administration, police said on Saturday.

RLD’s district president Ajit Rathi, party spokesman Abhishek Choudhry and former MLC Choudhry Mushtaq are among the 70 people who have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC, SHO DK Tyagi said.

A case was registered against them on Friday for holding a protest outside the district magistrate’s office against the Centre’s farm bills without permission from the administration, he said.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers, went shirtless in protest against the three agri-marketing bills Sitting on the rail track, the bare-chested protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government and demanded that the farm bills be withdrawn.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been protesting on the rail track near Devidaspura village in Amritsar since September 24.

Furthermore, more than 265 farmers’ groups affiliated with the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) have been taking part since yesterday. Additionally, around 100 non-affiliated groups also participated.