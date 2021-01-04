Farmer-Centre Talks Fail Yet Again, Next Meet On Jan 8

The seventh round of talks between the farmers and the Centre concluded today without any headway as both the sides refused to budge from their stands.

As per reports, Agriculture Minister “still insisting that these laws are beneficial for farmers”, said Sarwan Pandher, who is attending the meet as part of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

In the last round of meetings, the Centre said the two sides had come to an understanding on two of the four demands of the farmers – withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance. The deadlock however has persisted over the repeal of the three farm laws passed in September that had the farmers up in arms.

Moreover, the protesting farmers camping near Delhi borders amid the bitter cold and rains, have warned that they will hold a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met.

The next meeting is scheduled on January 8.