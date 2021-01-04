Top StoriesNational

Farmer-Centre Talks Fail Yet Again, Next Meet On Jan 8

By Pratidin Bureau
54

The seventh round of talks between the farmers and the Centre concluded today without any headway as both the sides refused to budge from their stands.

As per reports, Agriculture Minister “still insisting that these laws are beneficial for farmers”, said Sarwan Pandher, who is attending the meet as part of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

In the last round of meetings, the Centre said the two sides had come to an understanding on two of the four demands of the farmers – withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance. The deadlock however has persisted over the repeal of the three farm laws passed in September that had the farmers up in arms.

Related News

‘FAU-G’ Game To Be Released On Jan 26

IOCL Provides Energy Solution For Scientific Expedition To…

Protests Over Minor Kidnap In Dhubri

Chhota Rajan, 3 Others Jailed For 2 Years In Extortion Case

Moreover, the protesting farmers camping near Delhi borders amid the bitter cold and rains, have warned that they will hold a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met.

The next meeting is scheduled on January 8.

You might also like
Business

FM Piyush Goyal to present Union Budget 2019 today

Regional

Man ends his life in Guwahati

Regional

Nagaland Partially Lifts Ban On Pigs Import

Top Stories

Assam: 1735 New COVID-19 Cases Registered

Regional

Golaghat: Hooch strikes again

Regional

Govt To Set UP Inquiry into Janata Bhawan Fire: Assam CS

Comments
Loading...