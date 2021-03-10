Top StoriesNational

Farmer Leaders To Visit Poll-Bound Assam, West Bengal

By Pratidin Bureau
21

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Tuesday stated that it would send a team of farmers to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal to appeal to voters not to vote for the “anti-farmer” BJP. The visit will be spread over three days starting March 12, farmer leader Darshan Pal informed.

According to PTI, the team will comprise of 4-5 people including Pal and Yogendra Yadav.

Further, the SKM claimed that over 280 farmers have “sacrificed their lives” in the agitation. It also condemned the attack by ABVP on labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur at Delhi University on Monday, where she was to address a women’s day programme.

Assam and West Bengal will go to polls on March 27.

