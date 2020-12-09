Farmers 6th Round of Talks Cancelled Today

The sixth round of talks between the farmers and the Center scheduled to be held on Wednesday cancelled as the meeting of the farmers with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday failed. The farmers continued to demand the scrapping of three contentious agricultural laws, said Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

He said that they will hold a meeting after the Center sends the draft proposal and decide their next move thereafter. “We’ll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by the Centre. That meeting is cancelled. Draft will be discussed & further course of action will be decided. We hope things will be clear by 4-5 pm today,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The farmers refused to accept the government’s offer of amendment in the laws, sticking to their demand for a complete scrapping.

Sources said farmers’ unions were given a presentation on the bills on Tuesday during the meeting with the home minister and a proposal will be sent to farm leaders today with written amendments that the government intends to carry out.