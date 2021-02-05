Farmers Call For Countrywide ‘Chakka Bandh’ Tomorrow

A countrywide road blockade (chakka jam) has been called by the protesting farmers on Saturday, February 6, in support of their demand to repeal three new farm laws that they describe as being “anti-farmer”. The mega rally has been called against the internet ban by the Centre, as well as in response to Monday’s Budget 2021 that “ignored” the demands of farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer union leaders said that highways and roads would be blocked between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Scores of people on tractor-trailers have continued to pour into Ghazipur from the Uttar Pradesh side of the highway and many left for their native places with a resolve to make the mega rally a success in their regions.

This is the first major event being organized by the protesting farmers after the tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent. The farmer unions have announced that they would create blockades at various national and state highways across the country for three hours on Saturday.

In view of the nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’, the Delhi Police has strengthened security arrangements at all border points in the national capital. The police have deployed additional forces at borders, studded iron nails on the road and built walls, erected multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles at the Ghazipur border. Barbed wires have also been put up to keep off people on foot.

Moreover, Assam units of organizations like the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have confirmed they will observe the bandh in the state.