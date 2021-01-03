Farmers Continue Protest Despite Heavy Rain, Cold Wave

Rains and the ongoing cold wave have not deterred the protesting farmers to quit their agitation against the centre’s new farm laws which ignited massive demonstrations across the country. They continued their protest despite a downpour that led to waterlogging at the protest sites near Delhi. To keep warm, the farmers were seen huddling together under blankets inside their vehicles and also set up tents using waterproof tarpaulin sheets as protection from the rain.

“We are living on the streets in such harsh weather conditions away from our family. We’re hopeful that the government will accept our demands tomorrow,” a protesting farmer told ANI.

Delhi: Rainwater entered camps of farmers protesting at Burari ground; a protester says, "Government is not listening to us, we'll continue our agitation." pic.twitter.com/r5UDdZScLJ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

The national capital woke up to a heavy thunderstorm and rain, bringing down the temperature to around 8 degree Celsius in the morning. Far from shivering and quivering, the farmers took off their shirt and stood bare-chested and raised the slogain – “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”.

The continuous downpour led to waterlogging at the protest sites as well as soaking of firewood and blankets.

“The situation is very bad at protest sites due to rain which has caused waterlogging. There is so much cold after the rains, but the government is not able to see our misery,” one of the protestors told NDTV.

Delhi: Protesters remove rainwater from their camps at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border where protest against Centre's farm laws entered 39th day.



A protester says,"Rainfall is good for our crops. When we work in our fields we get wet, it doesn't matter if we've to face rain here." pic.twitter.com/e9GpF53mHp — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the farmers’ union, politician Yogendra Yadav on Friday said that the agitation will be intensified at Delhi borders if the centre declines their demands of a repeal of the three farm laws and giving legal status to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee in the next round of talks which is scheduled on January 4.