Farmers’ Protest: 15 FIRs Registered

A total of fifteen FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out in Delhi during the farmers’ protest on Tuesday amid the celebration of the 72nd Republic Day.

The farmers’ protest took a violent turn as a section of protestors broke through police barricades and entered parts of the national capital not permitted for their protest.

A person also died while a tractor overturned during the protest after it turned violent at DDU Marg. Clashes erupted between the protestors and cops during which several people were injured and vehicles overturned.

The police resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells to disperse the protestors, but to little avail.

The protestors continued breaking through police barricades and several of them stormed into the Red Fort, waved and hoisted their flags from its ramparts.

The leading farmers’ unions have condemned the violence and dissociated themselves from those involved in it.

The situation worsened further as a section of protesters reached the Red Fort on their tractors and on foot, and stormed into its ramparts. Visuals from the spot showed uniformed security personnel looking on as people gathered in large numbers.

The protesters climbed on to the ramparts of the Red Fort and waved their flags. One of them climbed the flagpost where the Tricolour is hoisted by the Prime Minister of India on Independence Day and hoisted a religious flag there. Later, the police resorted to mild lathicharge and removed the people from the Red Fort premises.