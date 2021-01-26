Farmers’ Protest: MHA Calls High-Level Meet

A high-level meeting of senior officials of the Union Home Ministry is underway in Delhi to discuss the issue of farmers’ protest as it turned violent in parts of Delhi-NCR during the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Paramilitary forces have been instructed to remain alert. At least 10 companies of the CRPF and another five companies of other paramilitary forces are now being deployed to Delhi. These companies will comprise a total of 1,500 jawans.

Three key meetings of senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs have been held since morning to discuss the situation developing in Delhi. A special team formed by the MHA and Delhi Police is taking stock of the situation from officials across Delhi-NCR.

However, a person died while a tractor overturned during the protest at DDU Marg.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also temporarily suspended internet services in parts of the national capital. Among places where internet services will remain suspended till midnight are Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mubarka Chowk and Nangloi.

According to the latest inputs, the additional force has been deployed at the Red Fort and orders have been issued to close the gate of the complex after dispersing all elements that breached the security cordon.