Farmers’ Protest Wont Affect Polls: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the ongoing farmers’ protest against the centre’s three farm laws will not affect poll-bound states.

“The bills were brought by the BJP for the benefits of the farmers and now the farmers are supporting the bill as they understand that this will benefit them to a huge extent in the near future,” Tomar told NDTV.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws since last year in November saying they will eat into their livelihood and take away the protection of guaranteed prices for their produce.

The union minister, who is also the central minister in charge of Assam elections for BJP, has been extensively campaigning in poll-bound Assam. During an address, he termed the Congress-led maha-gathbandhan or grand-alliance in the state as ‘maha-thugbandhan‘.

“They are trying to fool the public. Last time, the public blessed the BJP. This time too, the popularity of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is on the peak. In the last five years, there has been transparency in governance. There has been increase in ease of business. Assam has received development. The public have faith in BJP,” he said.

Further, the minister said that Congress has lost its relevance in the country.

Assam will vote in three phases and Bengal in eight, starting March 27. Votes will be counted for both states on May 2.