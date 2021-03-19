Top StoriesElection 2021National

Farmers’ Protest Wont Affect Polls: Narendra Singh Tomar

By Pratidin Bureau
17

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the ongoing farmers’ protest against the centre’s three farm laws will not affect poll-bound states.

“The bills were brought by the BJP for the benefits of the farmers and now the farmers are supporting the bill as they understand that this will benefit them to a huge extent in the near future,” Tomar told NDTV.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws since last year in November saying they will eat into their livelihood and take away the protection of guaranteed prices for their produce.

Related News

Chris Gayle Thanks PM Modi For COVID Vaccines To Jamaica

Youth Should Actively Participate in Politics: Rahul Gandhi

Assam Election: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Assam on March 21

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin To Arrive In India Today

The union minister, who is also the central minister in charge of Assam elections for BJP, has been extensively campaigning in poll-bound Assam. During an address, he termed the Congress-led maha-gathbandhan or grand-alliance in the state as ‘maha-thugbandhan‘.

“They are trying to fool the public. Last time, the public blessed the BJP. This time too, the popularity of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is on the peak. In the last five years, there has been transparency in governance. There has been increase in ease of business. Assam has received development. The public have faith in BJP,” he said.

Further, the minister said that Congress has lost its relevance in the country.

Assam will vote in three phases and Bengal in eight, starting March 27. Votes will be counted for both states on May 2.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Detects 106 New COVID Cases, 124 Discharged

Regional

4 Militants held in Cachar

National

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari Gets Death Threat

Regional

Peace talks between ULFA and the Centre heading in a fruitful direction: Arabinda…

Top Stories

Tea Workers To Protest Over Pay On Feb 24

Regional

HS Exams To Be Held From Feb 2021: AHSEC

Comments
Loading...