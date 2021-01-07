Farmers Take Out Tractor March from Protest Sites

Thousands of farmers started a tractor march on Thursday amid tight security from protest sites- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders against the farm laws.

Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that farmers participated in the march with over 3,500 tractors and trolleys.



According to the protesting farm unions, this is just “rehearsal” for their proposed January 26 tractor parade that will move into the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.



Farmers started the tractor march around 11 am and moved towards Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway amid heavy deployment of Delhi Police and Haryana Police personnel.



The tractor march, led by senior BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, moved towards Palwal.



In the coming days, we will intensify our agitation against the three farm laws. Around 2,500 tractors from Haryana have participated in today’s march.



“We want to warn that if the government doesn’t accept our demands, farmers’ protest will get intensified further,” Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, said while quoted by PTI. The tractor march started from four different points — Singhu to Tikri Border, Tikri to Kundli, Ghazipur to Palwal, and Rewasan to Palwal.

