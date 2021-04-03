Farooq Abdullah Hospitalized Days After Testing COVID +ve

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Abdullah had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 after which he was admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Taking to Twitter, his son and party leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said, “Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers.”

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister got diagnosed with COVID-19, weeks after he had received his first dose of vaccine against coronavirus at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar on March 2.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the NC chief a speedy recovery. “Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health, Omar Abdullah,” the Prime Minister had tweeted. (ANI)