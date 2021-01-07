Fashion Designer Satya Paul Passes Away

Noted fashion designer Satya Paul, passed away on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. He was 79.

His son, Puneet Nanda, said that the celebrated designer known for reinventing sarees suffered a stroke on December 2 2019.

As per Paul’s wishes he was moved to Isha Yoga Center later which has been his home since 2015.

“Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the ’70s, his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, Later, he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with. He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage… at the feet of the Master. We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing,” said Nanda in a Facebook post.

“Those who have been with him at any point in life would recall him as one who showered his love without hesitation or any barriers. I can attest to him having lived in totality and left fulfilled in every possible way. It is the greatest testament to him as he went joyously, without fear,” Nanda added.