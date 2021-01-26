‘FAU-G’ Game Now Available For Download On Google Play

India’s much awaited game, FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), is now available for download on Google Play.

Developed by a Bangalore-based company nCore Games, it is said to be India’s alternative for the popular PUBG Mobile. The game was announced back in September last year, days after PUBG Mobile was banned along with several other Chinese apps in India. The initial release was planned for November but was delayed.

While the game is available as a free download on Google Play, the developers have not offered any information on if or when the game will be available for iOS users. According to developers, the game is compatible with handsets running Android 8 or above.

Bollywood actor Akhsay Kumar announced the game last year in September saying that it supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar movement which will enable players to ‘learn about sacrifices of our soldiers’. The actor also announced that 20 percent of its revenue will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer trust.

FAU-G will initially be offered as a single-player and co-operative game. Battle royale mode and PVP (player versus player) are labeled as ‘coming soon’. During launch, the game will be have a story mode, and eventually more weapons and modes will be added with updates in the future.

As per the description on Google Play, the game has been based on real-world scenarios and “brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders.” The first trailer was released in October which showed the theme of the game and the company’s co-founder Vishal Gondal said that the first level is based on Galwan Valley.