Female Constable Arrested In SI Gold Smuggling Case

By Pratidin Bureau
A female constable was arrested by Assam police from Karbi Anglong in the sensational SI gold smuggling case that made headlines last month.

WPC Saraswati Hachnu was reportedly working with SI Badri Prasad Baruati since a long time.

She allegedly carried out illegal works on behalf of SI Baruati from a village in Diphu where he built a house for hiding the gold.

Hachnu has now been handed over to judicial custody.

SI Badri Prasad Baruati was arrested by Bharalu police on June 18 last month for selling gold to a businessman in Nagaon for which he was given a percentage worth Rs. 8 lakhs

Police alleged that he was involved in selling smuggling gold since long.

A huge sum of money was also recovered during a raid at his residence.

So far, three persons have been arrested in the case – SI Badri Prasad Baruati, SI Barnali Bora and now, WPC Saraswati Hachnu.

