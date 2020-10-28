Top StoriesSports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Tests COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association), has tested positive for coronavirus, the board said on Tuesday. He has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for 10 days.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” the body said.

“FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery,” it added.

The 50-year old made his last appearance at FIFA’s Compliance summit on October 16 via video conferencing.

Switzerland, the country where the football governing body is based at, has seen an exponential rise in coronavirus cases throughout October.

