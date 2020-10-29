Filmmaker-Painter Gauri Barman Passes Away

Veteran Assamese filmmaker and artist Gauri Barman passed away on Thursday morning.

The 84-year-old artist died at his residence in Guwahati’s Tarun Nagar.

Barman was also the elder brother of former minister Ramini Barman.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on condoled the death of the filmmaker.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of eminent filmmaker and artist, Gauri Barman. His works have enriched the field of Assamese cinema, art and culture. My prayers for the departed soul and sincere condolences to his family and friends,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Gauri Barman has made seven feature films including Aparajita, Apanjan and Jiban Jeuti.

He has also directed over 30 documentary films and televised programmes.

The Ministry of External Affairs had included Barman as member of Object d’ Art Committee in 2012.

