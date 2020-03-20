Final decision on BTC Polls soon

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Assam State Election Commission is likely to take final decision on Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections soon. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that the government of Assam has approached the election commission to take measures regarding the polls.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Sarma said, “We have approached the election commission to take measures amid growing Coronavirus scare. The poll commission is likely to announce its final decision within tomorrow.”

It may be mentioned here that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Left Democratic Manch and other parties and political leaders sought a decision in this regard considering the threat to the lives of the people in the area.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) poll is scheduled for April 4 and the counting of votes will take place on April 8.