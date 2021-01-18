Top StoriesRegional

Final Revised Electoral Rolls For Kamrup Metro Published

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The office of the Assam Chief Electoral officer under the Election commission of India on Monday published the final revised photo electoral rolls for Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East and West legislative assembly constituencies (LACs).

According to an official statement, the copy of the same have been kept at the offices of the EROs and the District Election Officer, Kamrup (Metro) for the general public to view.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will arrive in Assam today evening to take stock of preparations for assembly polls to be tentatively held in April-May. They will be on a 3-day visit and leave for Kolkata on January 20.

The CEC will hold separate meetings with senior officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer and police nodal officer.

He will also hold discussions with leaders of political parties, election related Central and state regulatory authorities, district election officers and SPs, the report said.

The 126-member Assam Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in April.

