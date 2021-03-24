Top StoriesNational

Finance Bill 2021 Passed In Parliament

By Pratidin Bureau
The Finance Bill 2021 has been passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, a day after the Lower House cleared it.

During the debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala accused the Congress-led UPA government of having “mismanaged the economy”.
She noted that the Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) have declined to Rs 8.99 lakh crore as of March 2020”.

“Things were a mess and the economy was mismanaged under the tenure of UPA. As of now, Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) have declined to Rs 8.99 lakh crore as of March 2020,” she was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

She said the handling of the 2008 global financial crisis left a legacy of high inflation and ‘taper tantrum’. “100 virtual meetings in order to learn about the development of the crisis. Last year, we presented a few mini budgets and this union budget too. We are handling the economy well,” she said.

The Lok Sabha had on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill which has some changes in the proposals made in the union budget and marks the completion of the budgetary process.

