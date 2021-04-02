FIR Filed Against Ajmal For Allegedly Disrespecting Gamocha

An FIR has been filed against AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal by Oitijya Suraksha Samiti on Thursday for allegedly disrespecting the Assamese gamocha in an election rally.

The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows Ajmal throwing the gamocha at a person who wanted to felicitate him.

“Today we have filed an FIR at Tezpur police station against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for showing disrespect to state’s traditional symbol. We demand action against him for disrespecting our traditional symbol,” said Nayan Jyoti Kalita, secretary of Oitijya Suraksha Samiti.

Meanwhile, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma didn’t lose the opportunity to critisize Ajmal. While addressing a rally, Sarma said that Ajmal didn’t deserve to be honoured with the gamocha.

“Action should be taken against the other person who wanted to felicitate Ajmal with a gamocha. Ajmal don’t deserved felicitation,” Sarma said.

The third and final phase of Assam Assembly election for 40 seats will be held on April 6. Counting of votes is on May 2.



