Fire At Rice Mill In Nagaon’s Juria, Goods Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Destroyed

A massive fire broke out at a rice mill in Nagaon’s Juria on Tuesday.

The mill in question is one “Samia Rice Mill”. Sources say goods worth Rs 1.5 crore were destroyed in the unprecedented fire.

While initial reports suggest that the cause of the blaze was due to a short circuit, the owner however alleged foul play, saying that it was done by miscreants.

A number of fire tenders rushed to the spot and were able to douse the fire. A team of police also reached the scene and commenced an investigation on the matter.