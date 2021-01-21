Top StoriesNational

Fire Breaks Out At Covishield Vaccine Maker SII Plant | Video

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: The Indian Express
104

A massive fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at an under-construction unit of the Serum Institute of India (SII) that manufactured the first batch of Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ on Saturday last. However, an SII official assured that the facility where the COVID vaccines are stored isn’t located in this plant.

As per reports, at least 10 fire tenders are present at the site of the incident to douse the flames.

Related News

Normal To Construct Within Own Territory: China On Arunachal

AGM Adopts 8 Proposals During State Convention

India Hands Over COVID Vaccines To Bangladesh, Nepal

Iraq: Atleast 28 Killed, 70 Injured In Twin Suicide Bombings

It has been reported by the Times of India that the fire occurred on the fifth floor of the Manjari plant.

“The facility where Covishield vaccine is manufactured and stored is far away from this facility”, said SII executive director Suresh Jadhav to TOI.

More details are awaited.

You might also like
World

Donald Trump’s Jet Nearly Hit by ‘Drone’

National

First Assamese Female To climb Mt Everest

Entertainment

Assam’s Hiramoni Sarma Bags UK’s Reading Filmmakers Award

Regional

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 173

Sports

Guwahati to host International Women’s Cricket match series

Regional

Classes at Government Dental College starts

Comments
Loading...