A major fire broke out at Markazul Ma’arif in Hojai today.

The fire, as per sources, started from the kitchen and ended up gutting the kitchen as well as its warehouse completely.

The fire also led to the blast of 2 LPG cylinders, besides causing a loss amounting to several lakhs.

As per latest updates, three firefighting vehicles were dousing the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.