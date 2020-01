A massive fire broke out in a three-storeyed paper printing press in East Delhi’s Patparganj industrial area on Thursday morning. At least one person was killed in the incident.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area today, one person dead. 35 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7syFT5yF7V — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Around 35 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. The firemen are trying to douse the blaze.

One person was rescued and moved to a nearby hospital, said the police. Sources suspected that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit.