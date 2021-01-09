Top StoriesRegional

Fire In Dzukou Range Of Nagaland Under Control

By Pratidin Bureau
21

The forest fire on the Dzukou range of Nagaland has been brought under complete control, however, operations are being carried out till total damage control.

A report from PTI stated that no active fire was observed since last ten days. The fire erupted on December 29.

Furthermore, fire that surfaced in three different locations on Friday were doused right away, Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M was quoted saying in the report.

“Around 300 personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards, police and volunteers of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) and four Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are engaged in the firefight”, the report quoted Rajkumar M.

“The IAF choppers will continue dropping essential supplies for the ground teams at the base camp, conducting aerial surveys and undertaking Bambi bucket operations”, the DFO added.

