Firing between Security Forces & suspected ULFA (I) along the Assam-Arunachal border

Security forces and suspected ULFA (I) militants exchanged fire on Sunday morning near Khandu area along the Assam-Arunachal border in Tinsukia district. According to reports, the incident took place when the suspected militants sighted the security forces at a distance and resorted to unwarranted firing to make way for a safe escape in the thick bushes.

According to Khandu villagers, a fierce gun battle took place at dawn which woke up the villagers of the nearby areas from their sleep. The forces were carrying out an anti-insurgency operation in the area.

“However, there is no report of casualty on either side,” informed sources in the police department.