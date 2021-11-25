First-Ever Northeast Sports Conclave To Be Held In Guwahati By Sportstar

Sportstar, the monthly sports magazine by the publishers of ‘The Hindu’, will hold the first-ever Northeast Sports Conclave on Friday at the Radisson BLU Hotel in Guwahati.

Key issues that face the sports ecosystem in the region are expected to be discussed at length at the conclave. Tokyo Olympics medal winners – Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will grace the event.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will be sharing his government’s vision for the development of sports in the region. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will also be present to deliver the keynote address.

At the event will also be present, Bhaichung Bhutia, former Indian football team captain, K Sarhadi, Director – SAI, RC Guwahati, Kothajit Singh, Indian hockey player, and M.C Mary Kom, Olympic medalist, to share their views.

The day-long conclave will be held in different segments that include a panel discussion on Northeast Sports and Infrastructure. A discussion on how to make Northeast the sports hub of India will also take place.

Former Olympic Archer Jayanta Talukdar, World Championship gold medalist boxer Sarita Devi, Pramod Boro, chief of Bodoland Territorial Council along with Tetea Hmar, secretary of Mizoram Football Association will be discussing the traditional sports of the northeast.

