First Meeting of Ram Mandir Trust To Held Today

The first meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya will be held on Wednesday at the head of the Trust, K Parasaran’s residence.

The trust has been formed by the Narendra Modi government earlier. The meeting of the trust is likely to finalize the date to start the construction of the Ram Temple.

On February 5, PM Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in the Parliament. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members, and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

Senior lawyer Parasaran has been named the head of the Trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.