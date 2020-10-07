First Set of Private Tejas Express to Start from Oct 17

IRCTC has said that it will restart the first set of private Tejas Express, Lucknow-New Delhi, and Ahmedabad-Mumbai trains from October 17. IRCTC, in a statement, said the operation of these two Tejas Trains was suspended from March 19 this year due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The statement said every alternate seat will be kept vacant following the social distancing norms for the initial period. It further stated that it is making all-round preparations to ensure that the trains once started match the expectation of the people in terms of levels of services and safety and health protocols amidst the ongoing pandemic.



A Standard Operation Procedure observing COVID-19 protocol has been issued to ensure the safety of the passengers. Passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated. The use of face covers or masks will be mandatory for passengers and staff. All travelers will have to install the Aarogya Setu app.



IRCTC said, all the passengers will be provided a COVID-19 protection kit which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizers, one mask, one face shield, and one pair of gloves. All the passengers will go through the thermal screening and hand sanitization process before entering the coach.