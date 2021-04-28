First Year HS Exam Postponed: AHSEC

In view of the spiralling cases of coronavirus in Assam, ensuing first higher secondary examinations have been cancelled, as informed by Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC).

More details are awaited in connection to this matter.

However, reportedly, there are ongoing discussions between SEBA, AHSEC, and State government to take a final call regarding the postponement or cancellation of examinations of classes 10 and 12.

Recently, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a final decision will be taken after the new government is formed. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on May 2.

This is a developing story…

