Top StoriesRegional

Five Booked For Attacking Electricity Officers

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
64

In a shocking incident on Saturday, five men attacked electricity bill collection officers in Chaygaon when they arrived at their locality to collect their dues.

The men also looted the officers off Rs 64,000 and two mobile phones after attacking them. The government vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01 DQ 5650’ in which the officers came was also damaged.

Chaygaon power department lodged a complaint in Boko police station against the four accused, identified as Maqbool Hussain, Mahidul Hussain, Hakimuddin and his son in connection to the incident.

Related News

Nalbari: Doctor’s Chamber Sealed

‘Govt Recruitments To Continue’: Finance Min Clarifies

Afghan Troops Kill 46 Taliban Militants, 37 Injured

Barpeta: Two Held With 53 Containers Of Brown Sugar

You might also like
Regional

Father thrashes daughter for denying prostitution

Top Stories

ULFA blasts rocks R-Day

Top Stories

Dehing Patkai# Game everybody loves to play

Top Stories

HSLC Results 2020 | Sivasagar Tops The Merit List

Business

Google to invest 33,737 cr in JIO platforms at 7.73% stake

Regional

CID’s raid RTI activist Dulal Bora’s house in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...