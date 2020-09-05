Five Booked For Attacking Electricity Officers

In a shocking incident on Saturday, five men attacked electricity bill collection officers in Chaygaon when they arrived at their locality to collect their dues.

The men also looted the officers off Rs 64,000 and two mobile phones after attacking them. The government vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01 DQ 5650’ in which the officers came was also damaged.

Chaygaon power department lodged a complaint in Boko police station against the four accused, identified as Maqbool Hussain, Mahidul Hussain, Hakimuddin and his son in connection to the incident.